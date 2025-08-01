ID Privacy AI Unveils Agentic Voice-First AI BDC Workforce Integrated with Automotive CRMs

ID Privacy has upgraded its flagship platform, BDC Pro, a fully autonomous, voice-first agentic AI workforce now bi-directionally integrated with more than 80 percent of the automotive industry's leading CRM and DMS systems.

With this launch, BDC Pro can power the full lifecycle of customer engagement across voice, SMS, email, web, and social channels, while operating natively inside the tools dealers already use.

BDC Pro is now natively compatible with CDK ELead/Fortellis, VinSolutions, DealerSocket, DealerFX, Xtime, VAuto, HomeNet, and Authenticom/Motive Retail and also includes an XML/ADF universal lead package for pushing and receiving leads to meet the remaining non-integrated third-party systems.

These integrations unlock real-time, bi-directional agentic automation across dealership workflow.s

Built on ID Privacy's proprietary Agentic Conversational AI Framework, BDC Pro agents are fully autonomous, privacy-first systems that perform the following sales and service functions:

Engage leads via phone, SMS, email, web, and social.

Learn and adapt in real time from customer behavior.

Store persistent memory across channels and touchpoints.

Qualify, follow up, and close with CRM-native execution.

Auto-log notes, update statuses, and sync with live inventories.

Operate in English and Spanish with fluent, natural cadence.

ID Privacy AI's platform includes the following:

A bi-directional orchestration engine with CRM/DMS sync.

Secure, real-time vector database for persistent recall.

A flexible knowledge base ingestion system (API, web, inventory, chat).

An embedded ServicePro AI module for real-time service booking.

Full end-to-end encryption and zero-trust architecture.

Cloud-native or on-premise deployments.