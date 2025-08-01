PROS Partners with Commerce
PROS Holdings, a provider of pricing and selling solutions, has partnered with Commerce (formerly BigCommerce Holdings), to redefine B2B digital commerce.
By integrating PROS' pricing and configure/price/quote software with Commerce, businesses can engage buyers, anticipate customer needs, respond to real-time market dynamics, and deliver buying experiences that are both seamless and relevant.
"Pricing is the heartbeat of every commercial interaction, and when it's disconnected or overly complex, it disrupts the entire buying experience," said Jeff Cotten, president and CEO of PROS, in a statement. "By embedding our AI-powered pricing and selling capabilities directly into the e-commerce experience, we're enabling businesses to optimize pricing and product recommendations, streamline complex quoting, and deliver real-time, market-relevant offers that build buyer confidence, accelerate decision-making, and drive profitability. The future of B2B commerce is not just digital, it's dynamic, intelligent and deeply contextualized."
"B2B companies are no longer asking whether they should go digital; they're asking how quickly they can get there," said Travis Hess, CEO of Commerce, in a statement. "By partnering with PROS, we're giving our customers, from mid-market to global enterprises, the tools to not only sell online, but to do so intelligently, competitively, and at scale. And we see this impact going beyond B2B to B2C retailers managing large, dynamic catalogs across multiple channels to improve margin and drive conversion across storefronts and marketplaces. This collaboration sets a new standard for what modern commerce can achieve."