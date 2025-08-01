Curinos Launches Amplero CRM

Curinos, a data intelligence company, has launched the Amplero CRM application to bring decision intelligence directly to the front line and transform static customer records into real-time, behavior-driven guidance within banker workflows .

Amplero delivers AI-powered insights and personalized recommendations directly within banker workflows, providing guidance on what to offer, when to engage, and how to grow.

"In today's competitive banking environment, delivering personalized experiences is no longer optional—it's essential," said Sarah Welch, managing director of Curinos, in a statement. "With Amplero embedded within a financial institutions CRM, bankers get a superpower of sorts—real-time customer intelligence and next best actions at their fingertips, so they can stop searching and start advising."

Every interaction with Amplero feeds a learning loop, making the system smarter and more precise over time.