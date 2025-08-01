Moloco SDK Is Now Available via Google AdMob and Ad Manager

Moloco, a performance advertising company, has made its Moloco software development kit (SDK) available through Google AdMob bidding and Ad Manager's SDK bidding platforms. In addition, Moloco SDK is fully self-serve for publishers.
This availability enables publishers already connected with Google through AdMob and Ad Manager to access Moloco’s advertiser ecosystem.
"Moloco has consistently been recognized as a top-performing platform for ad monetization, optimized to drive real business outcomes," said Yoni Markovizky, head of supply at Moloco, in a statement. "Moloco SDK, which was already a certified bidding partner for AppLovin's MAX and Unity's LevelPlay, is now also available through Google AdMob and Ad Manager. With these direct integrations, we can continue to operate as an engine of growth for an even greater pool of publishers with no margin fees, applying the cost savings directly to our partners in the ecosystem."