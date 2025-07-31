Dun & Bradstreet Introduces Healthcare Insights

Dun & Bradstreet, a provider of business data and analytics, has launched D&B Healthcare Insights, a dataset to help sales and marketing teams uncover growth opportunities across the healthcare ecosystem.

D&B Healthcare Insights helps users discover information about healthcare organizations. Users gain access to a comprehensive sales and marketing intelligence platform that enables them to build highly targeted lists using healthcare-specific criteria.

D&B delivers data by combining D&B Hoovers sales and marketing intelligence on more than 320 million companies and 485 million contacts with healthcare insights on more than 260,000 healthcare organizations and allows for search based on criteria like healthcare organization type, accreditations, operating room size, bed counts, top primary specialties, procedure volumes, staffing numbers, and total visits.