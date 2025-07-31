Dun & Bradstreet Introduces Healthcare Insights
Dun & Bradstreet, a provider of business data and analytics, has launched D&B Healthcare Insights, a dataset to help sales and marketing teams uncover growth opportunities across the healthcare ecosystem.
D&B Healthcare Insights helps users discover information about healthcare organizations. Users gain access to a comprehensive sales and marketing intelligence platform that enables them to build highly targeted lists using healthcare-specific criteria.
D&B delivers data by combining D&B Hoovers sales and marketing intelligence on more than 320 million companies and 485 million contacts with healthcare insights on more than 260,000 healthcare organizations and allows for search based on criteria like healthcare organization type, accreditations, operating room size, bed counts, top primary specialties, procedure volumes, staffing numbers, and total visits.
"Companies seeking to do business with healthcare organizations need a solution that speaks their language, that captures the full scope of healthcare-specific intelligence, and that connects their specialized offerings to specialized buyers," said Eric Kider, general manager of sales and marketing solutions at D&B, in a statement. "With the launch of D&B Healthcare Insights, we are putting healthcare first, delivering impactful intelligence that enables our clients to unlock new growth opportunities and forge stronger, more strategic relationships across the healthcare landscape. Backed by our scale and deep expertise, we're providing access to one of the most comprehensive healthcare sector data sets available, strengthening data-driven sales and marketing decisions."