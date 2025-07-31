DV Expands Brand Suitability Measurement Across Meta’s Feeds and Reels
DoubleVerify, providers of a platform to verify media quality, optimize ad performance, and prove campaign outcomes, has expanded its post-bid brand suitability measurement across 30 unique content-level categories on Meta's Facebook and Instagram Feeds and Reels.
This launch builds on DV's capabilities on Meta, which now include end-to-end content-level controls and reporting in 34 languages.
DV's unified media authentication strategy offers content-level controls that proactively evaluate inventory and automatically exclude content that doesn't align with brands' suitability standards. Post-bid measurement then analyzes delivery, providing granular reporting on performance and content adjacency, offering clear insights into whether ads were delivered in environments that meet brand expectations.
This launch leverages DV's AI-powered Universal Content Intelligence engine, which analyzes video, image, audio, speech, and text to deliver scalable, high-quality content classification. DV's innovative key frame extraction method enhances video analysis by isolating only the most relevant moments, enabling faster, more efficient classification with reduced environmental impact, without compromising precision.
"Our partnership with Meta is focused on delivering real, measurable value to advertisers," said Mark Zagorski, CEO of DoubleVerify, in a statement. "By unifying suitability controls and measurement across all of DV's content categories, we're giving brands the tools to drive stronger performance on Meta's Feeds and Reels, with more control, more transparency, and more impact."
Related Articles
DoubleVerify Launches Content-Level Controls on Meta
19 Feb 2025
DV's Content-Level Controls on Meta provide comprehensive coverage with both content-level avoidance and post-bid measurement, augmenting ad quality controls on Facebook and Instagram.
DoubleVerify to Introduce Pre-Screen Content Controls on Meta
11 Oct 2024
DV's new features include both pre-screen avoidance and post-bid measurement, augmenting ad quality controls on Facebook and Instagram.
DoubleVerify Extends Partnership with Meta
18 Jan 2024
DoubleVerify has extended brand safety and suitability to Facebook and Instagram Feeds and Reels.
DoubleVerify Extends Media Quality Authentication to Meta Reels
23 Jun 2023
Companies can now apply DoubleVerify's ad viewability and fraud verification across Facebook Reels and Instagram Reels inventory.