DV Expands Brand Suitability Measurement Across Meta’s Feeds and Reels

DoubleVerify, providers of a platform to verify media quality, optimize ad performance, and prove campaign outcomes, has expanded its post-bid brand suitability measurement across 30 unique content-level categories on Meta's Facebook and Instagram Feeds and Reels.

This launch builds on DV's capabilities on Meta, which now include end-to-end content-level controls and reporting in 34 languages.

DV's unified media authentication strategy offers content-level controls that proactively evaluate inventory and automatically exclude content that doesn't align with brands' suitability standards. Post-bid measurement then analyzes delivery, providing granular reporting on performance and content adjacency, offering clear insights into whether ads were delivered in environments that meet brand expectations.

This launch leverages DV's AI-powered Universal Content Intelligence engine, which analyzes video, image, audio, speech, and text to deliver scalable, high-quality content classification. DV's innovative key frame extraction method enhances video analysis by isolating only the most relevant moments, enabling faster, more efficient classification with reduced environmental impact, without compromising precision.