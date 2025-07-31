Sprout Social Acquires NewsWhip
Sprout Social, a provider of cloud-based social media management software, has acquired NewsWhip, a predictive media intelligence company, expanding its footprint in the predictive intelligence market and creating a solution that helps companies navigate the digital media landscape.
By integrating NewsWhip's predictive intelligence with Sprout Social's suite of solutions, companies will be able to get a comprehensive view of the media and social landscape, enabling them to detect critical signals and dive deeper into audience resonance.
NewsWhip's real-time monitoring and AI agents uncover tens of millions of stories and more than half a billion engagement signals daily to identify stories gaining momentum before they hit peak virality.
"NewsWhip's AI-driven insights give brands a predictive edge that's critical in today's fast-moving digital world," said Ryan Barretto, CEO of Sprout Social, in a statement. "Their technology unlocks real-time, actionable intelligence that allows businesses to stay ahead of trends and risks. This acquisition accelerates our vision of delivering an agentic, AI-powered platform that seamlessly connects media foresight with social strategy to drive transformative outcomes for our customers."
"We founded NewsWhip to harness real-time intelligence to redefine how brands and publishers anticipate and act on media trends," said Paul Quigley, CEO of NewsWhip, in a statement. "Sprout Social's market-leading platform, proven go-to-market strategy and commitment to innovation make them the ideal partner to build on this vision. Together, we're poised to deliver incredible value to our customers and establish a leading position in the rapidly growing predictive intelligence market."