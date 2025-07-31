Sprout Social Acquires NewsWhip

Sprout Social, a provider of cloud-based social media management software, has acquired NewsWhip, a predictive media intelligence company, expanding its footprint in the predictive intelligence market and creating a solution that helps companies navigate the digital media landscape.

By integrating NewsWhip's predictive intelligence with Sprout Social's suite of solutions, companies will be able to get a comprehensive view of the media and social landscape, enabling them to detect critical signals and dive deeper into audience resonance.

NewsWhip's real-time monitoring and AI agents uncover tens of millions of stories and more than half a billion engagement signals daily to identify stories gaining momentum before they hit peak virality.