Sendbird Introduces Trust OS for AI Agents

Sendbird, a communications platform provider, today introduced Trust OS, an artificial intelligence accountability system that combines observability, control, and human oversight. This framework includes 14 features to give businesses a complete foundation for making AI agents accountable, responsible, and scalable.

"AI agents have extraordinary potential to shape the front lines of customer experience, moving beyond simple interactions to take meaningful actions on our behalf," saidJohn Kim, co-founder and CEO of Sendbird, in a statement. "But as these agents gain agency, they must also be grounded in accountability. Trust doesn't emerge by accident; it's the result of building rigorous safeguards into the foundation of every AI agent, establishing controls that ensure outcomes are positive and answers are accurate."

Key features of Sendbird's Trust OS include the following: