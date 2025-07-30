Adentro Partners with Toast

Adentro has joined the Toast Partner Ecosystem, enabling restaurants to directly connect their digital advertising campaigns to specific menu item purchases through their Toast POS.

"We are thrilled to offer this integration with Toast, as it significantly enhances our capabilities to provide even deeper analytics and more actionable insights. This integration allows our mutual customers to directly correlate their advertising spend with SKU-level product purchases, enabling them to see precisely which ads are influencing specific product sales," said Ben Matlin, CEO of Adentro, in a statement.