Onix Acquires UJET Services Unit

Onix, a provider of data, cloud, and artificial intelligence solutions, has acquired the professional services business unit of UJET, a cloud-native contact center-as-a-service (CCaaS) software provider. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

UJET's platform, built entirely on Google Cloud and deeply integrated with Google's Customer Engagement AI Suite, helps companies transform customer experiences using generative AI. With the addition of UJET's professional services team, Onix gains expertise in deploying Google's Customer Engagement AI Suite solutions globally,.

This integration will bring together UJET's CCaaS capabilities with Onix's unique IP Agentic AI solutions, and Agentspace across more than 10 industries. The combined offering enables companies to deploy intelligent applications in customer service operations