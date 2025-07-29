Onix Acquires UJET Services Unit
Onix, a provider of data, cloud, and artificial intelligence solutions, has acquired the professional services business unit of UJET, a cloud-native contact center-as-a-service (CCaaS) software provider. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
UJET's platform, built entirely on Google Cloud and deeply integrated with Google's Customer Engagement AI Suite, helps companies transform customer experiences using generative AI. With the addition of UJET's professional services team, Onix gains expertise in deploying Google's Customer Engagement AI Suite solutions globally,.
This integration will bring together UJET's CCaaS capabilities with Onix's unique IP Agentic AI solutions, and Agentspace across more than 10 industries. The combined offering enables companies to deploy intelligent applications in customer service operations
"Customer engagement is central to our vision, and this acquisition represents a strategic move toward greater scale, deeper specialization, and tighter alignment with Google Cloud," said Sanjay Singh, CEO of Onix, in a statement. "We've been at the forefront of agentic AI driven customer service transformation. With the addition of UJET's exceptional services team, we're reinforcing our commitment to customer engagement suite & contact center excellence, which helps enterprises to enhance customer experience at a fraction of the current transaction costs."
"To meet the growing demand for our platform and stay focused on our software innovation roadmap, we're partnering with Onix to scale our professional services operations," said Vasili Triant, CEO of UJET, in a statement.. "Onix shares our deep commitment to customer success, and their proven expertise with CES makes them a preferred partner to deliver the high-quality implementations our customers rely on."