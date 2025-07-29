Ipsoso Partners with Qualtrics

Ipsos, a market research company, has made its Forces of CX solution available on the Qualtrics XM Marketplace. This self-guided product enables Qualtrics customers to benchmark performance and gain insights to enhance customer experience and drive growth.

The Forces of CX features a measurement framework from Ipsos that identifies key emotional drivers to strengthen customer loyalty. Available as a guided solution on the Qualtrics XM Marketplace, it includes a comprehensive questionnaire and reporting template.