Ipsoso Partners with Qualtrics
Ipsos, a market research company, has made its Forces of CX solution available on the Qualtrics XM Marketplace. This self-guided product enables Qualtrics customers to benchmark performance and gain insights to enhance customer experience and drive growth.
The Forces of CX features a measurement framework from Ipsos that identifies key emotional drivers to strengthen customer loyalty. Available as a guided solution on the Qualtrics XM Marketplace, it includes a comprehensive questionnaire and reporting template.
"The launch of Ipsos Forces of CX on the Qualtrics XM Marketplace highlights our dedication to advancing customer experience through collaboration and innovation," said Ben Llewellyn, global service line leader for customer experience at Ipsos, in a statement. "By combining Ipsos' expertise in human-centric measurement and understanding with Qualtrics' cutting-edge technology, we are empowering businesses worldwide to unlock deeper insights and forge stronger, more meaningful connections with their customers."
"We're excited to bring Ipsos Forces of CX to the Qualtrics XM Marketplace, providing our customers with ready-made, research-backed surveys, custom dashboards, and specialized text analytics that offer deep insights into customers' responses," said Sean Holcombe, Qualtrics' chief partner officer, in a statement. "This powerful combination helps businesses benchmark performance and uncover meaningful actions to improve customer experience. Together, we're providing our customers with richer, more actionable insights to drive growth."