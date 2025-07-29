Constructor’s AI Shopping Agent Now Available in AWS Marketplace AI Agents and Tools Category

Constructor, providers of a search and product discovery platform for e-commerce companies, today launched its AI Shopping Agent in the new AI Agents and Tools category of AWS Marketplace.

AI Shopping Agent (ASA), part of Constructor's search and product discovery suite, helps e-commerce companies improve online search experiences, supporting full-sentence, natural language queries.

"Innovative e-commerce companies are already embracing agentic AI to improve how shoppers discover and select products," said Ara Gopal, vice president of partnerships at Constructor, in a statement. "By guiding shoppers through natural, conversational interactions, retailers can deliver more helpful and satisfying shopping experiences and see measurable business results. We're excited to expand our presence in AWS Marketplace to make adopting ASA and our broader product discovery solutions even easier for retailers so they can better serve their shoppers in return."