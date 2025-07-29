HubSpot Launches CRM Connector for Anthropic's Claude

HubSpot today launched a CRM connector for Claude, bringing each customer's unique HubSpot context into Anthropic's artificial intelligence technology. With this connector, customers can ask questions in plain language, generate visualizations like charts and graphs, and take action on insights directly in HubSpot.

"The HubSpot connector makes Claude more useful for our customers by grounding its responses in real context from their businesses," said Karen Ng, executive vice president and head of product at HubSpot, in a statement. "It's a simple, powerful way to get insights you can trust, wherever you work. And it's another step in making advanced AI accessible to every business."

With this CRM connector, marketing teams can ask Claude to find contacts who opened a recent email but didn't click through and generate a pie chart to support follow-up segmentation. Sales teams can ask for a summary of active deals organized by name, amount, and stage and sorted by closing date. Support reps can ask for all open tickets assigned to them, sorted by priority and creation date. Customer success teams can ask Claude to compare resolution approaches and outcomes across support channels.