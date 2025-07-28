NiCE Acquires Cognigy for $955 Million

Customer experience solutions powerhouse NiCE is acquiring Cognigy, a provider of conversational and agentic artificial intelligence, strengthening its CXone Mpower platform to help clients accelerate the adoption of AI-first customer service and orchestrate AI agents seamlessly across the front and back office in a unified platform powered by purpose-built CX AI models. The deal is valued at $955 million.

"This is a landmark moment for NiCE, a strategic move that fast-tracks our AI innovation agenda and sets a new standard for customer experience in the AI era," said Scott Russell, CEO of NiCE, in a statement. "By bringing a market leader in enterprise-grade conversational and agentic AI into the fold, we are accelerating global AI adoption, expanding into new global markets, and creating game-changing value for our customers, partners, and shareholders. Together, we are significantly advancing the future of AI-first customer experience."

Cognigy's flagship platform, Cognigy.AI, enables companies to deploy AI agents that think, adapt, and act independently. Available in more than 100 languages and on any channel, these agents deliver instant personalized service.