ZoomInfo Extends Open Environment for Data Integration

ZoomInfo, providers of a go-to-market (GTM) intelligence platform, is adding API Access to all ZoomInfo Copilot plans, enabling users to access ZoomInfo's AI-ready market intelligence data layer across a growing ecosystem of partner applications.

"Data powers the GTM flywheel, and AI is what propels it into overdrive," said Ali Sadat, senior vice president of product management at ZoomInfo, in a statement. "Speed alone means nothing without precision. Without the right data, even the fastest motion leads nowhere. By offering ZoomInfo customers access to our data via partners, we're enabling their applications to deliver clean, enriched data from the start, fueling smarter AI, sales, marketing, and operational strategies."

ZoomInfo's APIs provide plug-and-play access to ZoomInfo data from independent software vendors, including Salesloft and Outreach functionality where ZoomInfo customers can discover key contacts not in their CRM and ensure contacts have working email and phone numbers. As new insights and datasets are added, ISVs can join these attributes to Contacts and Companies using ZoomInfo IDs.