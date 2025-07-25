Upland BA Insight is Now Available in the New AWS Marketplace AI Agents and Tools Category
Upland Software, a provider of knowledge and content management software, has made its Upland BA Insight, an artificial intelligence enablement and enterprise search platform, in the new AI Agents and Tools category of AWS Marketplace
BA Insight helps organizations build secure access from their enterprise knowledge, prepare and enrich that knowledge, and deliver it. This enables customers to maximize the value of their generative AI deployments with world-class search, enrichment, connection, and augmentation. BA Insight includes nearly 100 connectors that connect enterprise knowledge into AWS tooling and knowledge enrichment tooling to improve data quality before AI consumption. These features enable customers to connect enterprise applications to AWS technology, improve data quality and AI output with enrichment, and maximize the return on investment in AI agents and tools.
"By offering BA Insight in AWS Marketplace, we're providing customers with a streamlined way to access our AI enablement platform, helping them buy and deploy agent solutions faster and more efficiently," said Dan Doman, chief operating and product officer of Upland Software, in a statement. "Our customers in life sciences, legal, professional services, and more are already using these capabilities to enable AI agents with the proper knowledge, enrichment, and delivery of information across the enterprise, demonstrating the real-world value of AI enablement."
