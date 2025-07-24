Cognigy Partners with TeKnowledge

Cognigy, a customer service solutions provider, has partnered with TeKnowledge, a tech services provider specializing in artificial intelligence, customer experience, and cybersecurity solutions, to deliver agentic AI solutions that will enable companies to scale personalized, autonomous customer service across voice and digital channels.

The partnership combines Cognigy's Agentic AI platform with TeKnowledge's AI-first technology services expertise.

"Enterprise leaders aren't looking for more AI hype; they want real outcomes," said Hardy Myers, senior vice president of global partnerships at Cognigy, in a statement. "With TeKnowledge, we have the expertise and scale to help our customers turn AI ambition into scalable agentic solutions."

"Enterprises today are under pressure to deliver more but faster, smarter, and at scale," said Nidal Abou-Itaif, chief revenue and transformation officer of TeKnowledge, in a statement. "From elevating customer experiences to modernizing operations and strengthening security, leaders are looking for real solutions that balance innovation with execution. This partnership with Cognigy unlocks the full potential of agentic AI, helping organizations accelerate transformation while delivering measurable impact across the business."