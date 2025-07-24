PriceSpider Rebrands as Wayvia
Commerce enablement provider PriceSpider has rebranded itself as Wayvia with a product vision built for a new era of commerce where artificial interlligence, data, and intelligent agents shape the path to purchase.
As part of the new company launch, Wayvia is introducing Wayvia MCP (Model Context Protocol), an intelligent AI infrastructure built on more than two decades of shopper data, pricing intelligence, and market behavior, enabling natural language access to live product and market data.
"Wayvia reflects our belief that the future of commerce will be shaped as much by intelligent systems as by human decisions," said Anthony Ferry, CEO of Wayvia, in a statement. "As AI agents and algorithms increasingly influence how products are discovered and purchased, brands need more than traditional dashboards. They need infrastructure built for AI, and Wayvia MCP is our commitment to giving brands the tools to compete, adapt, and lead in this new era of commerce.