PriceSpider Rebrands as Wayvia

Commerce enablement provider PriceSpider has rebranded itself as Wayvia with a product vision built for a new era of commerce where artificial interlligence, data, and intelligent agents shape the path to purchase.

As part of the new company launch, Wayvia is introducing Wayvia MCP (Model Context Protocol), an intelligent AI infrastructure built on more than two decades of shopper data, pricing intelligence, and market behavior, enabling natural language access to live product and market data.