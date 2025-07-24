StackAdapt Unveils Snowflake Native App,

StackAdapt, a marketing technology provider, has launched its Snowflake Native App, powered by Snowflake Cortex AI, on Snowflake Marketplace.

StackAdapt is the first demand-side platform provider to launch a Snowflake Cortex-powered Snowflake Native App within the Snowflake ecosystem, turning data preparation into a streamlined workflow that any marketer can use.

Using StackAdapt's Snowflake Native App, marketers can create real-time audience segments directly within the platform and transform raw first-party data into actionable insights without moving data outside Snowflake.

"Marketers want results, not roadblocks. Bringing Cortex into the Snowflake Native App means our clients can turn raw tables into ready-to-use audiences in minutes," said Yang Han, co-founder and chief technology officer of StackAdapt, in a statement. "Being able to use first-party data to pinpoint users with precision in a privacy-safe manner is critical to driving performance and growth in today’s world."

Using Snowflake Cortex, marketers can use natural language to query tables, identify relevant columns for mapping, and locate the precise data they need to execute their campaigns. Processes that once required manual updating and spreadsheets can be automated through guided flows that allow teams to focus on creative strategies and performance optimizations. Teams can use first-party data to retarget past customers, build look-alike audiences, suppress segments like converted users or ineligible leads, and measure campaign results using data already within their systems. Integrated with the StackAdapt Data Hub, users can bring data from multiple Snowflake tables into a single environment without needing to stitch or reformat, providing a more comprehensive view of their customers.