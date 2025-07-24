Iterable and Movable Ink Expand Partnership
Iterable, a customer communication platform provider, has expanded its partnership with Movable Ink, a provider of personalized content platforms, to help marketers overcome data activation challenges and deliver dynamic, hyper-personalized customer experiences across engagement channels, including email, SMS, in-app, rich push, and more.
Movable Ink and Iterable have released the followiong features:
- Real-time data export integration that enables marketers to stream user and campaign event data, such as clicks, opens, and conversions, from Movable Ink Studio into Iterable's APIs to trigger dynamic customer journeys and create highly targeted audience segments.
- Customer data API integration that allows marketers to leverage customer event data stored in Iterable to produce personalized, context-aware content directly within Movable Ink.
- Catalog API integration in Movable Ink Studio that provides access to non-user data, such as products, services, events, and content, allowing marketers to retrieve and leverage it to deliver tailored recommendations and offers that align with each recipient's interests, preferences, and behavior.
- Embedded Messaging integration that enables marketers to design dynamic content and messages and deliver them at optimal moments.
- Content API integration that allows marketers to insert, style, and preview Movable Ink blocks directly within Iterable's email template builder.
"With all the tools available to marketers today, the bar is higher. You need to be smarter, faster, and more visually engaging," said Adam Stambleck, president of Movable Ink, in a statement. "Together with Iterable, we're helping brands turn data into powerful experiences at scale, meeting customers where they are with marketing that truly connects and delivers real results."
"What excites us most about our expanding partnership with Movable Ink is the tangible value it delivers to our customers," said Jeff Samuels, chief operating officer of Iterable, in a statement. "We're focused on enabling a more human approach to engagement, giving marketers the tools to turn complex data into actionable, meaningful content that truly resonates. This partnership and integration is an important catalyst for ongoing innovation, helping our customers stay ahead, deepen engagement, and build lasting trust."