Iterable and Movable Ink Expand Partnership

Iterable, a customer communication platform provider, has expanded its partnership with Movable Ink, a provider of personalized content platforms, to help marketers overcome data activation challenges and deliver dynamic, hyper-personalized customer experiences across engagement channels, including email, SMS, in-app, rich push, and more.

Movable Ink and Iterable have released the followiong features:

Real-time data export integration that enables marketers to stream user and campaign event data, such as clicks, opens, and conversions, from Movable Ink Studio into Iterable's APIs to trigger dynamic customer journeys and create highly targeted audience segments.

Customer data API integration that allows marketers to leverage customer event data stored in Iterable to produce personalized, context-aware content directly within Movable Ink.

Catalog API integration in Movable Ink Studio that provides access to non-user data, such as products, services, events, and content, allowing marketers to retrieve and leverage it to deliver tailored recommendations and offers that align with each recipient's interests, preferences, and behavior.

Embedded Messaging integration that enables marketers to design dynamic content and messages and deliver them at optimal moments.

Content API integration that allows marketers to insert, style, and preview Movable Ink blocks directly within Iterable's email template builder.