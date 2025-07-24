Digital Remedy Debuts RemyAI Media Assistant

Digital Remedy, a performance marketing solutions provider, today launched RemyAI, an artificial intelligence assistant fully integrated into the Digital Remedy platform to helpmedia teams to analyze campaign performance, uncover trends, and generate shareable reports through a simple chat interface.

Users can ask campaign-specific questions in natural language, whether identifying top-performing creatives, breaking down audience segments, or evaluating cross-channel performance, and then receive detailed summaries, dynamic visual outputs, and exportable reports.

"Media teams are under pressure to move fast, answer questions in real time, and deliver insights without relying on complex tools or added resources," said Martin Kristiseter, CEO of Digital Remedy, in a statement. "RemyAI was built for that pace. This AI assistant functions like an always-on analyst, providing users with instant, actionable insights that simplify complex data and help optimize campaigns in real time. Whether breaking down audience performance or preparing client-ready visuals, it delivers the answers teams need to move faster and make better decisions."

Key features of RemyAI include the following:

Natural language queries -- Users ask questions directly and receive clear, actionable answers.

Bring Your Own Data -- In addition to platform data, users can upload external datasets to deepen analysis and explore custom insights.

Dynamic visualizations -- Multi-dimensional, high-resolution charts and layered visuals can be exported for client presentations

AI-powered smart prompts -- The tool suggests relevant follow-up questions based on the dataset being analyzed.

White-label customization -- Agencies can fully brand the tool, customize its name, and train it with their unique service offerings.

Multiple AI model options -- Users can toggle between AI models.