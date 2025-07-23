Avaya Accelerates MCP Support for Avaya Infinity

Avaya's Avaya Infinity platform will support Model Context Protocol (MCP). Created by Anthropic, MCP is the open standard that allows artificial intelligence models to securely and reliably interact with external tools, data sources, APIs, and user context.

As part of this initiative, Avaya is partnering with Databricks, a data and analytics provider, to deliver enterprise-grade data security and governance at scale. This collaboration ensures that businesses can confidently deploy AI tools with fine-grained access control, audit logging, and seamless integration across structured and unstructured data sources.

"Together, Databricks and Avaya empower enterprises to harness domain-specific AI without compromising agility or compliance," said Heather Akuiyibo, vice president of go-to-market integration at Databricks, in a statement. "Generative AI offers tremendous potential to transform customer experiences, and we are thrilled to collaborate with Avaya to help organizations quickly unify their data, simplify data and AI governance and security, and ultimately deliver AI that understands their business." "The largest and most complex organizations must be able to leverage new tools, models, and technologies as the world realizes the full potential of AI in real time," said Patrick Dennis, CEO of Avaya, in a statement. "That's why we decided to accelerate what was an MCP moonshot, an innovation-first initiative, into our Infinity platform 2025 roadmap."

This innovation leverages MCP to enable large language models (LLMs) and agentic AI to interact dynamically, allowing for more flexible and personalized customer journeys. MCP combined with Avaya Infinity's workflow orchestration enables users to deliver hyper-personalized experiences without compromising speed, control, or security.

With MCP, Avaya is designing the Avaya Infinity platform to help customers do the following:

Innovate on their terms with an open, model-agnostic platform. Choose the best AI models for their business from the hyperscale cloud providers or emerging innovators and integrate them without rearchitecting workflows.

Deliver contextual experiences that create enduring connections. Tap into more data sources, including CRMs, knowledge bases, electronic health records, and more, in near-real time.

Build with enterprise-grade trust, security, and governance at scale. Deliver control and transparency centralized through one platform that's fully auditable.