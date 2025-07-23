White Label Communications Acquires Grupo NGN

White Label Communications, a provider of white-label cloud communications and contact center solutions, has acquired Grupo NGN, a provider of contact center communications solutions, enhancing its private-label voice solutions portfolio and contact center-as-a-service capabilities. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"Bringing Grupo NGN into the fold is a pivotal moment in our growth strategy," said Thomas Joseph, founder and CEO of WLC, in a statement. "Grupo NGN's cutting-edge platform and visionary team will be instrumental in shaping the next generation of contact center experiences, further empowering our partners' cross sell, upsell and retention efforts. The NGNCloudComm product alone doesn't just strengthen our CCaaS portfolio, it redefines it. As the demand for agile, cloud-based contact center solutions accelerates, driven by rising customer expectations and the need for seamless engagement, this move positions us to lead with even greater impact."

"Joining WLC marks a bold new chapter, not just for our team but for the future of the contact center industry," said Javier Limones, CEO of Grupo NGN, in a statement. "We're combining NGNCloudComm's proven innovation with WLC's extensive voice services experience and partner-first mindset. Together, we're delivering the most agile and intelligent CCaaS experience in the market and unlocking the next wave of transformation for our end users and resellers alike."