Qualtrics Receives FedRAMP High Authorization

Qualtrics has received FedRAMP High authorization, the U.S. government's highest security standard for cloud products and services.

Using the Qualtrics platform, federal agencies can securely capture and respond to highly sensitive customer and employee feedback across multiple channels and touchpoints, including use cases in healthcare, national security, law enforcement, veteran affairs, and finance.

"As federal agencies strive to transform service delivery, Qualtrics is committed to maintaining the highest levels of security to ensure our customers can meet evolving citizen needs," said Assaf Keren, chief security officer of Qualtrics, in a statement. "Government leaders now have access to the same capabilities from Qualtrics that power the customer and employee experience programs at some of the world's most trusted and loved brands, which is going to accelerate service delivery improvements and efficiencies across government."