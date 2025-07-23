3CLogic Expands Partnership with ScreenMeet

3CLogic, providers of a contact center platform for ServiceNow, and ScreenMeet, a provider of artificial intelligence and video-based remote support, have expanded their partnership to focus on delivering unified voice AI and video experiences across both IT, HR, and customer support for companies leveraging the ServiceNow Now Platform.

"Our customers demand a single pane of glass for all support interactions," said Denis Seynhaeve, CEO of 3CLogic, in a statement. "By pairing our voice AI and contact center platform with ScreenMeet's video collaboration, we're turning ServiceNow into the ultimate support hub, helping enterprises delight customers and slash resolution times."

Key benefits of the 3CLogic and ScreenMeet collaboration for ServiceNow include the following:

Unified Voice AI, intelligent routing and rich video collaboration -- 3CLogic and ScreenMeet together transform ServiceNow into an end-to-end support hub by embedding voice?AI bots, self-service automation, and advanced interactive voice response routing alongside in-context video, co-browsing, and screen-share. Routine inquiries are handled by AI with seamless hand-offs to live agents routed to the right skill group, while ScreenMeet's video tools let agents see exactly what users see, whether troubleshooting or guiding through software setup.

Seamless integration with ServiceNow Workflows& -- Both 3CLogic and ScreenMeet integrate with ServiceNow, leveraging the platform's AI capabilities and digital channels. This ensures that voice- and video-driven interactions automatically trigger ServiceNow tasks, updates, and analytics with end-to-end traceability and insight.

Agent automation and optimization -- By combining 3CLogic's automated call recordings, real-time call transcriptions, and generative AI-powered call summarizations, each auto-associated with the correct ServiceNow record, with ScreenMeet's AI summarization of video chat and screen-share sessions, agents no longer spend time jotting notes or hunting down recordings. Together, 3CLogic and ScreenMeet populate agent work notes and update record (e.g., Incident, Case, etc.) histories automatically.

Enhanced reporting and insights -- 3CLogic feeds real-time contact-center metrics, like call volume, queue health, and sentiment scores, directly into ServiceNow dashboards, while ScreenMeet captures and stores session data, system info, recordings, and AI-generated summaries in-platform. This unified data model delivers consolidated wallboards and reports, giving managers a holistic view of voice and video interactions and actionable insights to continuously refine workflows and drive performance.