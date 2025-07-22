Seismic Earns ISO 42001 Certification

Seismic, a sales enablement solutions provider, has achieved ISO 42001 certification for managing artificial intelligence responsibly across the enterprise. The certification covers the entire Seismic Enablement Cloud, including Aura AI, Seismic's AI engine that powers all AI features across the platform.

"As more companies integrate AI into their go-to-market strategies, confidence and clarity around its use become critical," said Doug Winter, co-founder and CEO of Seismic, in a statement. "This certification reflects the intentional progress we've made as an AI-first company. At Seismic, we're committed to responsible innovation, ensuring every AI capability we deliver protects customer data, operates within enterprise safeguards, and earns the trust that thousands of organizations place in Seismic every day."

Published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), ISO 42001 establishes a global benchmark for AI governance, oversight, and risk management.