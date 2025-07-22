Ecosystems Unveils ViViEN 2.0

Ecosystems has launched ViViEN 2.0, the next generation of its Virtual Value Engineer.

ViViEN 2.0 is an advanced artificial intelligence agent to help go-to-market teams engage across the full customer value lifecycle by establishing a collaborative workspace that aligns provider solutions with customer needs, capturing each partnership through the lens of measurable value.

Part AI agent and part architecture, ViViEN acts as a shared system of record where providers and customers define, quantify, and track the business outcomes that measure partnership success. By centralizing these insights, ViViEN continuously learns from a library of customer results.

ViViEN 2.0 empowers sales with smart insights, while giving managers predictive analytics on deal health and overall revenue performance. Customer success teams can track value delivery in real time. Customers benefit from a personalized, value-driven experience with clear alignment to their business needs.

Key enhancements in ViViEN 2.0 include the following:

AI-Guided Research and Personalization -- ViViEN 2.0 operates within the CRM to gather insights from calls, documents, and external research, delivering personalized engagement materials tailored to each customer's industry, goals, and challenges.

Dynamic Collaboration with Customers -- ViViEN 2.0 replaces static documents with interactive workspaces, enabling real-time collaboration and feedback tracking.

Precise Outcome-Driven Value Quantification -- ViViEN 2.0 uses AI to identify key outcomes, quantify value with credible data, and equip teams with industry benchmarks and customer financials to reinforce and validate their proposals.

Post-Sale Value Tracking -- By linking presale expectations with post-sale results, ViViEN 2.0 tracks realized value, builds trust, and supports renewals and growth through ongoing alignment and transparency.

Ongoing Learning and Improvement -- ViViEN 2.0 evolves with each deal, using customer feedback to refine its recommendations.