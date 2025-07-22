Dynata Expands Partnership with Data Axle
Data Axle has expanded its partnership with Dynata, a source for first-party consumer data, to advance identity resolution, data enrichment, and media activation.
The partnership provides Dynata with access to Data Axle's privacy-compliant match key file, a repository of more than 2 billion digital identifiers that serve as the connective tissue between consumer signals and actionable intelligence. By incorporating Data Axle's extensive, scaled identity data, Dynata can empower companies to enrich their client datasets and activate audiences across all digital channels.
"Our mission at Dynata is to empower brands to make truly confident decisions through the unparalleled power of our first-party data and seamless media ecosystem connectivity," said Deirdre Thomas, chief product officer of Dynata, in a statement. "This expanded collaboration with Data Axle transforms our ability to deepen our clients' understanding of their customers and prospects, and subsequently, enables them to reach those critical audiences at scale across the entire marketing and research continuum. It's about delivering real, measurable impact now, and preparing for what's next."
"Dynata is a pronounced leader in integrating high-quality data with their modern insight platforms," said Andy Frawley, CEO of Data Axle, in a statement. "We are immensely proud to be the foundational backbone enabling them to scale their identity resolution capabilities and deliver superior precision across the entire marketing and research ecosystem. This relationship is a testament to our unwavering commitment to driving innovation and fostering responsible data use for the industry's benefit."