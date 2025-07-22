Dynata Expands Partnership with Data Axle

Data Axle has expanded its partnership with Dynata, a source for first-party consumer data, to advance identity resolution, data enrichment, and media activation.

The partnership provides Dynata with access to Data Axle's privacy-compliant match key file, a repository of more than 2 billion digital identifiers that serve as the connective tissue between consumer signals and actionable intelligence. By incorporating Data Axle's extensive, scaled identity data, Dynata can empower companies to enrich their client datasets and activate audiences across all digital channels.