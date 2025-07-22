Folloze Releases Generator Agents for Marketers

Folloze, creator of the B2B Buyer Experience Platform, has launched Folloze Generator Agents, a suite of artificial intelligence-powered creative tools that enable B2B marketers to create, personalize, and translate hyper-personalized on-brand microsites and content in minutes.

"The inflection point of AI isn't just disrupting how we engage buyers, it's challenging us to reimagine the very role of marketing," said Etai Beck, co-founder and CEO of Folloze, in a statement. "To meet this moment, marketers must deliver personalized experiences with both scale and substance to give buyers real value in the moments that matter. For over a decade, we've championed this next era of AI-enabled engagement at scale. Now, the new Generator Agents represent a transformative advance to Folloze's rich buyer engagement platform, driving breakthrough gains in speed, precision, and value, while accelerating pipeline creation and helping marketing teams identify the ace-in-the-hole."

The new Folloze Generator Agents include the following:

Generator Agent, which instantly creates microsite copy aligned to specific buyer goals and brand guidelines, enabling rapid deployment of personalized campaigns across markets, segments, and locations.

Personalize Agent, which automatically fine-tunes experiences for specific audiences, accounts, and moments.

Translate Agent with instant translation capabilities that preserve brand structure and messaging integrity across languages and regions.

Video Agent, which creates short videos.

The agents work within established Folloze workflows and integrate directly with the company's AI-powered B2B Buyer Experience Platform. This integration with Folloze's existing analytics capabilities provides marketing teams with immediate feedback on campaign and content performance while feeding insights back into the AI system for continuous improvement.