Talkdesk Launches Talkdesk Multi-Store Commerce Integration

Talkdesk today announced Talkdesk Multi-Store Commerce Integration, a capability that enables multi-brand retailers to manage customer service across multiple Shopify and other commerce storefronts within a single Talkdesk account. The agnostic multi-shop connector integrates with any commerce engine, including BigCommerce, Salesforce Commerce Cloud, and Adobe Commerce Cloud.

Talkdesk's new multi-store integration provides a unified platform for managing customer interactions across a brand or store portfolio.

"Retailers need agile solutions that can keep pace with their growth and diverse brand strategies," said Tiago Paiva, CEO and founder of Talkdesk, in a statement. "Our new multi-store integration empowers them to deliver consistent, efficient support across every customer touchpoint, regardless of which brand they're engaging with. This not only improves customer satisfaction but also significantly reduces operational complexities for our retail partners."

Available as part of Talkdesk Retail Experience Cloud, the Multi-Store Commerce Integration offers the following: