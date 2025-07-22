Bloomreach Partners with Snowflake

Bloomreach, providers of an agentic platform for personalization, is partnering with the Snowflake AI Data Cloud, empowering businesses to activate data infrastructures across marketing channels.

With Bloomreach and Snowflake, businesses can combine customer engagement with personalization, connecting customer data stored in Snowflake with Bloomreach's marketing solutions.

Bloomreach's native Snowflake integration securely syncs customer attributes, event data, and product catalogs from Snowflake into Bloomreach.

Additionally, this integration enables marketing teams to do the following:

Power Loomi AI agents in Bloomreach with enriched customer and product intelligence.

Automate campaign triggers based on Snowflake events.

Deliver timely personalization with fresh data and hyper-relevant insights.

Safeguard sensitive data through selective import capabilities, transferring only the specific data required for a given use case.