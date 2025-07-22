Inmar Intelligence and Upshop Partner
Inmar Intelligence, a data-driven technology company, and Upshop, a provider of store execution and inventory solutions, have partnered and integrated Inmar's shopper-facing platforms, including e-commerce, retail media, promotions, and loyalty, with Upshop's back-of-house capabilities in inventory, order fulfillment, made-to-order, and fresh item management.
Together, Upshop and Inmar are delivering an end-to-end solution that aligns marketing and operations in real time. This new partnership will allow teams to deliver AI-driven campaigns from digital channels such as retail media, social media, and mobile apps, to in-store fulfillment systems to ensure that advertised promotions are actually available on shelves and promoted.
"By integrating with Inmar, we're empowering retailers to take the guesswork out of execution," said Chris Renda, chief revenue officer of Upshop, in a statement. "Together, we're enabling a retail environment where promotions translate into product availability and measurable results – without any additional associate effort. Teams can more easily report on their campaigns and tie them to the bottom line, making conversations with leadership simpler and more effective."
"The unpredictability of supply chains at the moment are creating inventory challenges for retailers and brands of all sizes," said Rob Weisberg, president of marketing technology at Inmar Intelligence, in a statement. "This partnership represents the convergence of marketing and operations, finally giving retailers the ability to align demand generation with inventory execution in real-time. Not only is this a boon for stores but for their shoppers as well, creating more opportunities to build trust and deliver on products promised."