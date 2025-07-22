Inmar Intelligence and Upshop Partner

Inmar Intelligence, a data-driven technology company, and Upshop, a provider of store execution and inventory solutions, have partnered and integrated Inmar's shopper-facing platforms, including e-commerce, retail media, promotions, and loyalty, with Upshop's back-of-house capabilities in inventory, order fulfillment, made-to-order, and fresh item management.

Together, Upshop and Inmar are delivering an end-to-end solution that aligns marketing and operations in real time. This new partnership will allow teams to deliver AI-driven campaigns from digital channels such as retail media, social media, and mobile apps, to in-store fulfillment systems to ensure that advertised promotions are actually available on shelves and promoted.