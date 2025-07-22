Innovid Expands Integration with LinkedIn to Support CTV Ads

Innovid, providers of a platform for the creation, delivery, measurement, and optimization of advertising, now supports LinkedIn Connected TV Ads as a LinkedIn Marketing Partner for Campaign Management and Reporting & ROI.

With this integration, advertisers can now activate LinkedIn's CTV campaigns directly within Innovid's Social Ads Manager, bringing professional-grade video advertising to the largest screen in the home. Innovid's integration allows clients to activate and optimize LinkedIn's CTV Ads alongside campaigns running across social, digital, and CTV channels from a single platform.