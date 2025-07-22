Innovid Expands Integration with LinkedIn to Support CTV Ads
Innovid, providers of a platform for the creation, delivery, measurement, and optimization of advertising, now supports LinkedIn Connected TV Ads as a LinkedIn Marketing Partner for Campaign Management and Reporting & ROI.
With this integration, advertisers can now activate LinkedIn's CTV campaigns directly within Innovid's Social Ads Manager, bringing professional-grade video advertising to the largest screen in the home. Innovid's integration allows clients to activate and optimize LinkedIn's CTV Ads alongside campaigns running across social, digital, and CTV channels from a single platform.
"We're helping advertisers extend the precision of social targeting into a high-impact, brand-safe environment," said Zak Knudson, senior vice president of product at Innovid, in a statement. "It's a major step forward for omnichannel advertising, especially for B2B brands looking to engage decision-makers with relevant messaging on every screen."