Melissa Brings SmartMover to Snowflake Marketplace
Melissa, a provider of data quality and address management solutions, has added its SmartMover service to the Snowflake Marketplace. Melissa SmartMover enables Snowflake users to access National Change of Address (NCOA) capabilities directly within the Snowflake ecosystem.
SmartMover joins an expanding lineup of Melissa native apps built for Snowflake. These apps now include services for U.S., Canadian, and international address verification, IP address geolocation, phone number parsing, and validation across more than 200 countries, real-time email mailbox checking and correction, and name parsing with support for diverse linguistic and cultural variations. Melissa also offers 19 integrated data sets on Snowflake, covering geolocation, property, and legislative data.
"Bringing SmartMover to Snowflake means customers can now tap into USPS-licensed NCOA processing from within the same data cloud they rely on daily," said Daniel Kha Le, chief data officer of Melissa, in a statement. "It's about bringing Melissa's most trusted tools to where the data lives and, in the process, reducing complexity, accelerating workflows, and increasing confidence in the results."
