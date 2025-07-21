RAIN Group Launches RAIN Sales AI

RAIN Group, a sales training company, today launched RAIN Sales AI, an integrated suite of AI sales coaching tools.

With RAIN Sales AI, companies can embed learning into the flow of work to practice, deliver individualized coaching at scale, and connect the dots between training and results. Every tool is customizable, and every insight is grounded in performance data.

"We're thrilled to bring this suite of AI tools to market as the next evolution of our commitment to driving sales performance," said Andy Springer, chief client officer of RAIN Group, in a statement. "For over two decades, we've helped organizations build sales capability and create sustainable behavior change. RAIN Sales AI expands that impact, giving our clients smarter, faster, more scalable ways to develop skills and measure outcomes."

The suite includes the following three tools:

RAIN Conversation AI, to roleplay real-world sales conversations with AI buyer personas based on real prospects and customers. Simulations can be designed to cover any scenario sellers face, including C-suite negotiations, pricing challenges, and new product messaging, with unlimited practice and instant, skill-based feedback.

"Sales conversations are high stakes. One misstep with a CFO or a missed opportunity in discovery can cost you the deal. The problem is that most sellers only get real practice when they're already in front of buyers. RAIN Conversation AI changes that. It gives them a place to practice real scenarios with AI personas based on their actual prospects," Springer said. "Managers and leaders can also take advantage of roleplays ranging from coaching and feedback practice to boosting morale and navigating role transitions."

RAIN Planner AI, to instantly evaluate completed sales planners, such as conversation plans, negotiation plans, and strategic account plans, and deliver coaching insights at scale. Planners are scored against methodologies and sales process for immediate improvement.

"Sales planning is critical, but without feedback, even the best plans go nowhere. Too often they're filled out, filed away, and never looked at again. RAIN Planner AI evaluates planners instantly and gives sellers targeted feedback at the moment of need rather than relying on manager availability,"?Springer added.

RAIN Measure AI, to track skill development, coaching impact, and execution trends through dashboards designed for sellers, managers, and leaders. Organizations gain visibility into who's improving, what's working, and where to focus next.

"Training without measurement is just activity. If you want to improve performance, you need to see what sellers are doing with what they've learned. RAIN Measure AI makes that possible. It shows how skills are developing, where people need help, and how it all connects to results," Springer said."Sellers, managers, and leaders all get the visibility they need to coach smarter, focus on what matters, and prove the impact of training."

The RAIN Sales AI suite is built into Catalyst, RAIN Group's enablement platform. Catalyst provides access to the company's complete suite of sales training programs and enables organizations to deliver digital learning, virtual sessions, on-demand video, and reinforcement tools in one centralized system. Catalyst combines structured training with just-in-time content and embedded coaching to support skill mastery and behavior change.