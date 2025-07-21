HarmonEyes Introduces Theia for Eye Tracking

HarmonEyes, a provider of eye-tracking, has launched Theia, a software development kit (SDK) to bring advanced eye tracking models directly to any camera-equipped device for predictive and contextual intelligence.

Operating at the edge, privately, with low power/compute and no specialized hardware requirements, Theia makes artificial intelligence-powered eye tracking possible for every application and billions of devices.

"From measuring attention and emotion to performance and health, eye tracking is a premier biosignal, but until now, the technology's impact has been limited by industry fragmentation and friction," said Adam Gross, CEO and co-founder of HarmonEyes, in a statement. "Theia is disrupting eye tracking, shifting from a niche, hardware-limited capability into an accessible, scalable, and predictive tool that can be delivered where you want it, when you want it. There are critical implications for that across various sectors. Finally, eye tracking is democratized."

Theia's SDK is born from an eye tracking database of 13.5 million unique records and 130 individual datasets. It identifies and predicts cognitive, emotional, and physical states based on eye movements. It is compatible with any camera-based hardware and runs entirely on-device, guaranteeing user privacy and eliminating cloud-related latency. HarmonEyes does not collect or store personal or eye tracking data from users.

Theia supports cognitive load prediction, fatigue management, motion sickness prediction, a reading copilot, visual search and attention, clinical biomarkers, biometric identification, and contextual AI. Beyond prebuilt models, developers can create and deploy their own solutions to any camera-based device using HarmonEyes' open, automated research and product development platform.