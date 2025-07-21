Jeeva.ai Launches Jeeva 2.0

Jeeva.ai, a sales automation platform, has launched Jeeva 2.0, opening its autonomous sales assistant capabilities to every member of the go-to-market (GTM) team to automate repetitive and time-consuming tasks.

Key features of Jeeva 2.0 include the following:

Auto Email Drafting of personalized messages based on past interactions and customer data.

Inbox labeling that organizes incoming emails automatically.

Automated Meeting Notes, which captures key points in real time.

AI-Powered Calendar, which helps coordinate meetings, optimize schedules, and prevent conflicts.

Meeting Preparation Assistance, which surfaces relevant insights about prospects and past interactions.