Sinch Implements MCP Standard
Customer Communications Cloud provider Sinch has implemented the Model Context Protocol (MCP) to help AI agents perform various actions, from database queries to API calls.
Model Context Protocol provides a standardized way for AI agents to discover and execute actions across various systems and services. When those actions involve communicating with customers, orchestrating marketing campaigns, sending customer notifications, managing identity and verification processes, or handling customer service interactions, Sinch's MCP implementation ensures agents understand exactly how to execute these communications successfully.
Through the Sinch MCP server, AI agents learn the specific requirements for each communication task: which channel to use, how to format messages for different regions, which compliance rules apply, and how to ensure delivery. This knowledge is accessible across the expanding AI ecosystem: from IDEs like Cursor, to agent frameworks including OpenAI Agents SDK, AI workflow platforms such as AgenticFlow, and enterprise solutions through Microsoft Azure AI Foundry and Copilot Studio.
"AI is transforming how businesses communicate, and Sinch has the proven infrastructure to make it work at scale," said Robert Gerstmann, chief evangelist and co-founder of Sinch, in a statement. "With MCP, we're codifying decades of communications expertise into protocols that AI agents can understand, teaching them the specific requirements, compliance rules, and best practices needed for each use case and region. What matters most happens behind the scenes: guaranteeing delivery, maintaining quality, navigating compliance, and preventing fraud. We've spent decades perfecting these operational fundamentals that make AI-powered communications actually work."
"At Sinch we are pioneering the way the world communicates, and our MCP implementation represents the next evolution of that mission," said Laurinda Pang, CEO of Sinch, in a statement. "Through the expansion of native AI capabilities and partnerships, we're equipping organizations with unprecedented capabilities to connect with customers anywhere, anytime, through any channel. We envision a world where every business, regardless of size or technical sophistication, can harness the power of intelligent communications to keep their customers engaged, informed, safe, and happy."