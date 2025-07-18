Sinch Implements MCP Standard

Customer Communications Cloud provider Sinch has implemented the Model Context Protocol (MCP) to help AI agents perform various actions, from database queries to API calls.

Model Context Protocol provides a standardized way for AI agents to discover and execute actions across various systems and services. When those actions involve communicating with customers, orchestrating marketing campaigns, sending customer notifications, managing identity and verification processes, or handling customer service interactions, Sinch's MCP implementation ensures agents understand exactly how to execute these communications successfully.

Through the Sinch MCP server, AI agents learn the specific requirements for each communication task: which channel to use, how to format messages for different regions, which compliance rules apply, and how to ensure delivery. This knowledge is accessible across the expanding AI ecosystem: from IDEs like Cursor, to agent frameworks including OpenAI Agents SDK, AI workflow platforms such as AgenticFlow, and enterprise solutions through Microsoft Azure AI Foundry and Copilot Studio.