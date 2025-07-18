Walnut Launches Interactive Deal Room

Walnut, providers of a platform that enables go-to-market (GTM) teams to build interactive, personalized product demos, has launched Interactive Deal Room, a purpose-built digital sales room (DSR) that brings demos, content, mutual action plans (MAPs), and collaboration together into one seamless platform.

"Navigating the B2B sales journey can feel like a maze. It's confusing, time-consuming, and most of the time you don't know where to turn next," said Eric Anderson, CEO of Walnut, in a statement. "Reps are toggling between tools, stakeholders are buried in email threads, and leaders are forecasting on gut feel. Our Interactive Deal Room addresses these challenges. We're helping sellers stay focused, while giving buyers everything they need to say yes, all in one place."

With Walnut's new Interactive Deal Room, every stakeholder has access to all demos, assets, action items, and more. Walnut's deal management tool cuts the need for extra platforms or email threads. It includes the following:

Personalized buyer workspaces branded to each account.

Live product demos, content, MAPs, and feedback accessible via a single link.

Actionable insights with deal analytics and intent signals that go straight into the CRM.

Drag-and-drop customization with logos, videos, documents, code, and color schemes for each client.

Governance and guardrails.