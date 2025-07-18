Vidnoz AI Unveils Product Avatar and Interactive Avatar

Vidnoz AI, a provider of avatar video creation technology, has launched Product Avatar and Interactive Avatar, enabling businesses to produce user-generated, product, and advertising videos at scale.

With Product Avatar, users can upload any product image, select an avatar template, and instantly generate a lifelike avatar holding the item. This virtual human features realistic hand positioning, shadowing, lighting, and advanced lip-syncing. Beyond the diverse pre-set library, users can also upload their unique brand spokesperson to create a custom Product Avatar.

Interactive Avatar enhances real-time engagement with an intelligent virtual assistant that supports natural speech interaction, multilingual communication, dynamic facial expressions, and contextual responses. Embedded into websites, apps, or smart terminals, Interactive Avatars provide 24/7 automated front-desk support, assisting with inquiries and information delivery.