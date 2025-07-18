Treasure Data Moves to AWS Marketplace AI Agents and Tools Category

Treasure Data, a customer data platform provider, has made its AI Agents available in the new AI Agents and Tools category of AWS Marketplace.

Treasure Data's AI Agent Foundry, built on Amazon Bedrock, helps companies build, deploy, and orchestrate custom artificial intelligence agents across their customer data ecosystem.

"By offering our AI Agent Foundry through the AWS Marketplace AI Agents and Tools storefront, we're providing customers with a streamlined way to access our agentic platform, helping them build and deploy customer data-driven AI agents faster and more efficiently," said Rafa Flores, chief product officer of Treasure Data, in a statement. "Some of our biggest customers are already using these capabilities to power intelligent audience creation, automate next-best-action decisions, check the quality of their customer data, and accelerate experimentation demonstrating the real-world value of enterprise-grade AI agents."

Treasure Data's AI Agent Foundry delivers flexible agent frameworks, low-latency decisioning infrastructure, and no-code tools for marketers and data teams.

Treasure Data also offers the Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server, a new open standard that enables secure, structured communication between AI agents and enterprise data sources. With MCP, companies can connect their preferred AI assistants directly to Treasure Data to query databases, explore tables, and analyze data using natural language.