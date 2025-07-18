AppsFlyer Launches AppsFlyer MCP (Model Context Protocol)

AppsFlyer, a marketing measurement, attribution, and data analytics company, has launched AppsFlyer MCP (Model Context Protocol), an orchestration tool to help marketing teams access data and manage campaigns.

Built on Anthropic's Model Context Protocol framework, AppsFlyer MCP connects AppsFlyer's APIs to leading large language models, enabling marketers to work using natural language prompts or through AI agents acting on their behalf.

"AppsFlyer MCP provides marketing teams with more direct access to their data and significantly reduces time to decision-making," said Barak Witkowski, chief product officer of AppsFlyer, in a statement. "By connecting our attribution and analytics infrastructure to conversational AI, we're reducing the friction between insight and action. This approach aligns with industry trends toward more intuitive, AI-enabled marketing tools that empower marketers to move faster and smarter, without waiting on technical support."

AppsFlyer MCP provides a unified AI access point for both human queries and automated workflows. Key capabilities include the following: