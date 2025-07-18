Kore.ai Moves to AWS Marketplace AI Agents and Tools Category

Kore.ai, a provider of artificial intelligence technology, has made its AI for Work, AI for Process, and AI for Service available in the new AI Agents and Tools category of AWS Marketplace.

"By offering Kore.ai products through the AWS Marketplace, we're providing customers with a streamlined way to access our agentic platform and business solutions, helping them buy and deploy AI agent solutions faster and more efficiently," said Raj Koneru, CEO and founder of Kore.ai, in a statement. "Our customers in BFSI, healthcare, retail, and travel industries are already using these capabilities to achieve improved efficiency and speed of business, demonstrating the real-world value. We are also closely working with the AWS team to integrate our AI agents across the stack with Amazon models, genAI infrastructure, and their platforms, such as Amazon Q, Amazon Connect, and Bedrock."

Kore.ai AI for Work, AI for Process,and AI for Service deliver prebuilt agents and templates, infrastructure and models-agnostic architecture, agentic capabilities, deep integrations, and security and compliance. They also support model context protocol (MCP) and Agent2Agent (A2A) for streamlined agent communication. This enables customers to seamlessly connect with other agents and AWS services or flexibly deploy across their AWS environments.