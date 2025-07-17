H2O.ai Offers H2O AI Cloud in the New AWS Marketplace AI Agents and Tools Category

H2O.ai, an agentic artificial intelligence company, has made its H2O AI Cloud available in the new AI Agents and Tools category of AWS Marketplace. Customers can now use AWS Marketplace to discover, buy, and deploy AI agent solutions, including H2O.ai's AI Cloud solution, using their AWS accounts.

H2O AI Cloud helps organizations build and deploy AI models without managing infrastructure, thanks to its fully hosted, secure, and scalable AutoML platform. It includes automated machine learning (AutoML), a no-code AI app studio, and seamless model deployment and monitoring. Available as a vendor-hosted solution, it offers advanced agentic capabilities through integration with the Model Context Protocol (MCP) while also enabling and fine-tuning agent performance for non-MCP resources.