Qlik Brings Qlik Cloud Analytics to the AWS Marketplace AI Agents and Tools Category

Qlik, a provider of data integration, data quality, analytics, and artificial intelligence, has made its Qlik Cloud Analytics available in the new AI Agents and Tools category of AWS Marketplace.

Customers can now use AWS Marketplace to discover, buy, and deploy AI agent and tool solutions, including Qlik Answers, the generative AI assistant for unstructured and structured enterprise data included within Qlik Cloud Analytics.

Qlik Cloud Analytics delivers indexing and retrieval of organizational content, natural-language information access across structured and unstructured data, and conversational analytics to automate insight delivery. It helps organizations access and operationalize enterprise data and turn it into actionable insights. Qlik Answers provides trusted, relevant answers drawn directly from organizational content, policies, and knowledge bases through a generative AI assistant.