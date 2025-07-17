Zoho Launches Zia LLM, Prebuilt Agents, Custom Agent Builder, MCP, and Marketplace

Zoho has introduced Zia LLM, a proprietary large language model; Zia Agents, with more than 25 artificial intelligence-powered agents available in Agent Marketplace; Zia Agent Studio, a no-code agent builder; and a model context protocol (MCP) server to open Zoho's library of actions to third-party agents.

"Today's announcement emphasizes Zoho's longstanding aim to build foundational technology focused on protection of customer data, breadth and depth of capabilities, and value," said Mani Vembu, CEO of Zoho, in a statement. "Because Zoho's AI initiatives are developed internally, we are able to provide customers with cutting-edge tool sets without compromising data privacy and organizational flexibility, democratizing the latest technology on a global scale."

Zoho's Zia LLM, built with NVIDIA's AI-accelerated computing platform, comes in three models with 1.3 billion, 2.6 billion, and 7 billion parameters, each separately trained and optimized for the right user context.

While Zoho supports many LLM integrations for users, including ChatGPT, Llama, and DeepSeek, Zia LLM continues Zoho's commitment to data privacy by allowing customers to keep their data on Zoho servers, leveraging the latest AI capabilities without sending their data to AI cloud providers.

In addition to Zia LLM, Zoho is announcing two proprietary automatic speech recognition (ASR) models for speech-to-text conversion for both English and Hindi.

Zoho has developed a roster of AI agents contextually baked right into its products. These agents can be used across business activities, including sales development, customer support, and account management.

Agents available today include the following:

A new version of Ask Zia, Zoho's platform-wide conversational AI assistant, that now offers new business intelligence skills and capabilities that directly address unique pain points, whether it's building end-to-end data pipelines for engineers, analyzing data, creating reports and dashboards in an interactive conversation mode for analysts, or helping jump start building ML models for data scientists.

Customer Service Agent for Zoho Desk, with the ability to process incoming customer requests, understand the context behind them, and either answer them directly or triage them to a human rep.

First announced earlier this year, Zoho has further simplified the Zia Agent Studio to be fully prompt-based and include ready-made access to more than 700 actions across Zoho's products. Agents can be deployed autonomously, triggered through button click or rule-based automation, or summoned within customer conversations. Agents can also be provisioned as digital employees that respect defined user access permissions.

Zoho Marketplace, which supplies more than 2,500 extensions and integrations, now houses the Agent Marketplace, a dedicated section for AI agents. Some pre-built agents created with Zia Agent Studio and available on the Zia Agent Marketplace include the following:

Revenue Growth Specialist, which uncovers opportunities for upsell and cross-sell across existing customers, recommending the best marketing approach for each customer.

Deal Analyzer, which provides insights such as win probability, next-best action, and follow-up suggestions.

Candidate Screener, which dentifies and ranks the most suitable candidates for specific job openings based on role requirements, skills, experience, and other key attributes.

With more than 55 applications across one ecosystem, users can build agents to meet their needs.

Zoho has adopted the model context protocol (MCP), offering its own MCP server with an action library across several applications, allowing any MCP client to tap into data and actions from various Zoho apps while respecting permission structures. Zoho's MCP server has a library of actions from more than 15 Zoho applications. With Zoho Flow, third-party tools are also exposed.

Zoho Analytics also now supports local MCP servers.