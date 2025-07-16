The Psychology of Summer Marketing: Why Customers Buy Differently When the Sun Is Out

Ah, summer. Beach days, iced lattes, slow mornings by the pool…what’s not to love? The sun is shining, temperatures are rising, and our moods are on the upswing.

Yet, summer isn’t just for suntans and family vacations. For more consumers, it’s also prime time for spending. As marketers, we need to be aware of the season’s unique impact on consumer psychology so we can tailor our strategies accordingly. But there’s a catch. Summer marketing isn’t merely about slapping an image of a smiling sun on your campaigns and calling it good enough. Summer triggers one-of-a-kind psychological and behavioral shifts that can directly impact how—and why—consumers make their purchases.

Sunny Skies, Sunny Moods, and Bigger Spending

It’s no secret that our moods naturally brighten when the sun is out. The connection between sunlight and spending is no coincidence but is instead deeply rooted in psychological research.

In one study by Kyle B. Murray et al., published in the Journal of Retailing and Consumer Services, the researchers examined the effect of weather on consumer spending. They found that sunlight exposure reduces negative emotions and leads to higher consumer spending. This is likely due to the increased release of serotonin on sunny days, a feel-good hormone that makes us more inclined to want to treat ourselves.

Translation? When someone walks into your store (or scrolls to your online shop) on a sunny day, they’re less likely to overthink their purchase and more likely to splurge on something they perceive as self-rewarding. That’s why outdoor summer markets, well-crafted window displays, and upbeat marketing campaigns thrive during this time.

To capitalize on this psychology, focus your messaging on self-indulgence and positivity. Consumers are already in the mood to say yes, so take advantage of that.

Sunlight’s Role in Brick-and-Mortar Spending

Sunlight has been proven to be a common denominator in higher purchasing rates across certain industries, namely brick-and-mortar establishments that rely on foot traffic. Research shows that, particularly for stores that enjoy more footfall, sunny weather conditions increase conversion rates simply because people are happier and are out and about.

Outdoor restaurants are a good example. When the sun’s out, customers are not only more willing to sit on patios but also to order an extra cocktail, appetizer, or dessert. This is why summer marketing that incorporates outdoor elements tends to flourish.

The goal here is simple: mimic the sunny vibe of summer in your branding. Use bright visuals in your campaigns, from tropical color palettes to imagery of people enjoying products in outdoor settings.

If consumers can picture your offer enhancing their summer experiences, whether at a picnic, road trip, or backyard barbecue, they’re far more likely to buy in.

Heat Builds Impulsivity

There’s more to summer spending than just sunshine: Heat also plays a role. According to a study on the effects of hot temperature on impulsive behaviors by Hee Kyung Ahn, published in Asia Marketing Journal, higher temperatures are strongly linked to impulsive decision making.

The heat, in essence, serves as nature’s way of loosening our inhibitions. When it’s hot outside, people are more likely to reach for immediate gratification rather than think about the long-term impacts of their purchases.

For marketers, now is the perfect time to spotlight impulse purchase items like limited-time offers, fun summer products, and pop-up-shop specials. Consumers are more likely to grab those trendy sunglasses or perfectly chilled drinks without a moment of hesitation.

To plan ahead for marketing these “impulse buys,” prep your ads in advance so that they highlight exclusivity and urgency. Phrases like “only available for summer” or “limited edition” might just be the nudge your customers need to act fast. Interestingly, even temperature-related terms like “hot” can spur faster decision making (i.e., “this deal is hot”).

Warmth Equals Higher Product Value

In another fascinating study published in the Journal of Consumer Psychology about temperature and consumer behavior, Zwebner et al. found that elevated temperatures encourage impulsivity while also increasing a customer’s willingness to pay more for products. This isn’t limited to pleasure-based items like vacations and cocktails but also extends to everyday essentials.

In fact, the Murray et al. study in the Journal of Retailing and Consumer Services (linked earlier) found that consumers would willingly pay 37 percent more for green tea and 56 percent more for a gym membership after being exposed to sunlight.

The cause is quite simple: Warm weather activates positive emotions, which, in turn, make products seem more valuable. This means your pricing strategy can be bolder during the summer season. You might pitch a higher-tier subscription plan, promote special bundles, or launch a premium product line.

Whatever the case, just know that the sunny season gives your poolside shoppers the nudge they need to spend just a little bit more than they ordinarily would.

The Fine Line Between Heat and Impulsivity

Of course, not all heat is helpful. When temperatures soar above pleasant summer conditions and reach uncomfortable extremes, things can quickly go south for us as marketers. Research shared by Washington State University showed that high heat can lead to irritability and impaired self-control, increasing impulsive behavior.

While this can sometimes serve as a benefit, there is a tipping point. This impulsivity can sometimes backfire. For example, hot and cranky customers might abandon shopping carts online if the load time is too slow or leave un-air-conditioned physical stores faster if the lines are long just so they can get out of hot conditions.

To combat this heat-related irritability, think carefully ahead of time (before the mercury rises) about how your brand can offer some relief. Can you advertise your air-conditioned space or refreshing summer drinks? As an online retailer, can you highlight free shipping or other ease-of-use perks, like a streamlined checkout process?

Cooling down your audience, both figuratively and literally, can mean the difference between a complete conversion and an abandoned sale.

What This Means for Your Summer Marketing

Don’t just take this explanation of summer marketing and consumer psychology and chalk it up as cool trivia to share with your friends. Instead, leverage this information to develop campaigns that ride the seasonal wave of spending. If you’re able to plan your messaging to align with seasonal mood shifts and behavior, you can meet your audience where they already are, both mentally and emotionally.

Plan your marketing materials ahead of time to optimize and reflect sunny moods and to capitalize on your customers’ tendency to splurge during this time. Create product bundles with easy “add to cart” appeal, feature limited-edition summer items, and use bold, bright imagery to evoke the carefree vibe customers crave.

At the same time, don’t ignore the impact of heat on decision making. Offer convenience, refreshment, and an overall sense of ease, whether your customers are shopping in-store or online.

The best advice? Keep one eye on the thermometer and the other on your marketing calendar. Plan ahead for seasonal shifts. Summer is prime time for strategizing smarter—and it’s only up from here for businesses that know how to wield seasonal psychology to their advantage.

Adam Ortman is the president and founder of Kinetic319, a leading marketing and advertising agency headquartered in Denver. The agency offers full-funnel marketing campaigns, fusing cutting-edge practices and consumer psychology to help businesses transcend mediums and resonate with global audiences.