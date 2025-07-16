Leadpages Acquires Glorify

Leadpages has acquired Glorify, a marketing asset design platform provider, for an undisclosed amount.

Following the acquisition, Glorify's design tools are now integrated into the Leadpages platform, streamlining campaign creation by enabling users to design visuals, build landing pages, and launch campaigns within a single workflow.

"Right now, AI is democratizing technology through point solutions, but that's only compounding the long-standing challenge entrepreneurs and SMBs face in juggling multiple platforms to build a campaign," said Michael Sacca, CEO of Leadpages, in a statement. "With this acquisition, we're providing all marketers the ability to design, build, and launch high-converting marketing campaigns from one unified platform." "Marketers invest heavily to attract customers across paid channels like social and search, but personalization often ends at the click," said Omar Farook, CEO of Glorify, in a statement. "With budgets under pressure, this merger brings together two performance marketing leaders to help brands of all sizes scale full-funnel experiences to drive revenue."

Leadpages and now Glorify, are part of the Redbrick portfolio. This marks Redbrick's third acquisition of 2025, following its acquisitions of digital media company Quartz and programmatic newsletter platform Paved.