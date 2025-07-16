WP Engine Launches AI Toolkit

WP Engine, a web enablement company for websites built on WordPress, has launched an AI toolkit featuring Smart Search AI, AI-Powered Recommendations, and Managed Vector Database with an open-source chatbot framework.

WP Engine's AI toolkit is designed to work with websites built on WordPress, drawing on sites' structured content, metadata, and traffic patterns already present, and automatically detect, normalize, extract, map, index, and host vectorized WordPress data. With just three clicks, site owners can activate intelligent search.

"At WP Engine, our mission has always been to power the freedom to create. With the launch of our AI toolkit, we're extending that mission by making advanced AI capabilities accessible to creators, regardless of their technical expertise," said Ramadass Prabhakar, chief technology officer of WP Engine, in a statement. "By integrating AI seamlessly with the WordPress website experience, we're enabling our customers to enhance their digital presence in meaningful ways, fostering innovation and inclusivity across the web."

Smart Search AI automatically syncs sites' WordPress databases—posts, pages, tags, metadata, and ACF fields—and runs the content through a multi-step processing pipeline to make website searches more powerful without manual re-indexing. It combines natural-language semantic (vector) search with basic keyword search to contextualize user queries and deliver information.

The new AI-powered recommendations tool leverages historical and session data to make personalized recommendations to increase average cart size for e-commerce customers by highlighting similar products and increase ad revenue for media sites by keeping visitors on site and viewing more recommended content. Recommendations are rendered server-side and build internal linking for an additional SEO boost.

Managed Vector Database enables developers to build AI applications for dynamic digital experiences powered specifically by their sites' WordPress data, from custom chatbots to generative tools, by handling data extraction, vectorization, and real-time updates behind the scenes.