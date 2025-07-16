800.com Launches Enhanced Caller ID
800.com, providers of a phone platform for small and midsized businesses, has released Enhanced Caller ID, which provides real-time caller information as soon as a phone call or text message is received.
"You don't have to guess who's calling anymore," said Tom English, vice president of marketing at 800.com, in a statement. "You see the name, address, and number while the phone is ringing. That kind of visibility gives businesses a real-time advantage. They can prioritize calls, avoid spam, and create a better customer experience from the first touch."
With 800.com's Enhanced Caller ID, businesses can do the following:
- Seename, number, and primary household addressnstantly while the phone rings or an SMS arrives.
- Accessadditional contact details, including email, for more than half of inbound callers.
- Follow up across channels like email, phone, SMS, or direct mail using enriched data.
- Export caller information to CRM, email tools, or ad platforms.
- Instantly spot spam, spoofed, or out-of-area calls or texts.
"There's no setup or learning curve," English added. "You just start seeing more about every caller instantly."