800.com Launches Enhanced Caller ID

800.com, providers of a phone platform for small and midsized businesses, has released Enhanced Caller ID, which provides real-time caller information as soon as a phone call or text message is received.

"You don't have to guess who's calling anymore," said Tom English, vice president of marketing at 800.com, in a statement. "You see the name, address, and number while the phone is ringing. That kind of visibility gives businesses a real-time advantage. They can prioritize calls, avoid spam, and create a better customer experience from the first touch."

With 800.com's Enhanced Caller ID, businesses can do the following:

Seename, number, and primary household addressnstantly while the phone rings or an SMS arrives.

Accessadditional contact details, including email, for more than half of inbound callers.

Follow up across channels like email, phone, SMS, or direct mail using enriched data.

Export caller information to CRM, email tools, or ad platforms.

Instantly spot spam, spoofed, or out-of-area calls or texts.